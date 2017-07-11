NIMH: Hot Weather, Temperatures up to 38°

Bulgaria: NIMH: Hot Weather, Temperatures up to 38°

The weather will be sunny and hot today. There will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate wind from East-Southeast.

Maximum temperatures will stand at between 33° and 38°, in the eastern regions 25° to 31-32°, in Sofia around 34°, according to  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for July and will remain nearly unchanged during the day.

There are good conditions for mountain tourism today, the Red Cross’  toldMountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced.

Morning temperatures varied between 10 and 24 degrees. The weather is clear with light to moderate wind on the mountain ridges.
No accidents on the mountains were registered in the last 24 hours.

Tags: NIMH, weather, hot, temperatures, tourism, mountines
