The Attacker of a Doctor in Sheynovo Hospital Remains in Custody

The Sofia City Court upheld the ruling of the first instance court and left Vladimir Stoyanov, who had beaten Dr Albena Gagova from Sheynovo Hospital after refusing to give the placenta of his newborn baby.

After impact of the head, the midwife fell unconscious, suffered a concussion and broken bones. According to the court, Stoyanov is a person with a high degree of public danger and is likely to commit a new crime.

"Obviously Stoyanov is a person with unstable psyche," the court panel said.

Stoyanov said he was innocent and would assist in proving the circumstances surrounding the case. "It's not true, there's no evidence I hit the doctor," he says. Stoyanov's defense argument is that there are no witnesses and evidence that he has struck the blows. There is also another criminal proceedings against him.