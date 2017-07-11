The Attacker of a Doctor in Sheynovo Hospital Remains in Custody

Society » INCIDENTS | July 11, 2017, Tuesday // 13:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Attacker of a Doctor in Sheynovo Hospital Remains in Custody

The Sofia City Court upheld the ruling of the first instance court and left Vladimir Stoyanov, who had beaten Dr Albena Gagova from Sheynovo Hospital after refusing to give the placenta of his newborn baby.

After impact of the head, the midwife fell unconscious, suffered a concussion and broken bones. According to the court, Stoyanov is a person with a high degree of public danger and is likely to commit a new crime.

"Obviously Stoyanov is a person with unstable psyche," the court panel said.

Stoyanov said he was innocent and would assist in proving the circumstances surrounding the case. "It's not true, there's no evidence I hit the doctor," he says. Stoyanov's defense argument is that there are no witnesses and evidence that he has struck the blows. There is also another criminal proceedings against him.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hospital, attack
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria