Warren Buffett Donated USD 3.17 Billion to Charity
World | July 11, 2017, Tuesday // 12:57| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
USD 3.17 billion for charity. That is the sum billionaire Warren Buffett donated to charity. The enormous donation was given to 5 family charities, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Warren Buffett is among the top 5 richest people in the world. His worth is estimated to be over 77 billion dollars. He is known for his modest lifestyle and has lived in the same house for over 50 years.
Since 2006 he has donated more than 27 billion dollars. Together with Bill Gates are involved in an initiative that invites all billionaires to donate half their money to charity
- » Refugees from Syria are Returning to their Homeland
- » Syria Monitor Says IS Chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Dead
- » Top Europe Court Upholds Ban on Full-Face Veil in Belgium
- » People in Russia are Pessimistic About the Economy
- » The Council of Europe is Asking Slovenia for More Assistance for Asylum Seekers
- » Islamic State Admits: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is Dead
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)