Warren Buffett Donated USD 3.17 Billion to Charity

USD 3.17 billion for charity. That is the sum billionaire Warren Buffett donated to charity. The enormous donation was given to 5 family charities, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Warren Buffett is among the top 5 richest people in the world. His worth is estimated to be over 77 billion dollars. He is known for his modest lifestyle and has lived in the same house for over 50 years.

Since 2006 he has donated more than 27 billion dollars. Together with Bill Gates are involved in an initiative that invites all billionaires to donate half their money to charity