Three Ministers Will Answer Questions About the National Palace of Culture

Three ministers - Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, EU Council Chairmanship Minister Lilyana Pavlova and Minister of Culture Boil Banov will be "questioned" today in parliament.

In the early afternoon the first meeting of the temporary committee of inquiry of the National Assembly is scheduled to "establish facts and circumstances in the matter of spending funds provided to the National Palace of Culture for preparation of the Bulgarian chairmanship of the Council of the European Union". Donchev was the principal of the company "National Palace of Culture - Congress Center" in the previous Borisov Cabinet.

With one of its first decisions, Borisov 3 transferred the responsibility to Minister Pavlova. After the events of the so-called NDK-gate, in which Miroslav Borshoch, the executive director of the Palace, was first fired by Pavlova, then recalled by Boyko Borisov, and then retired alone while there were ongoing investigations, the responsibility for NDK was taken from Pavlova and handed over to the Ministry of Culture.