Excavator Turned and Clamped a Man and a 5-year Old Child

53-year-old Italian and 5-year-old child are in serious condition after a backhoe accident in a village near Simitli, BGNES correspondents for the region reported.

At 20:45 last night, an Italian named Mauro, who lives in Brejani, excavated his property with his machine. A curious 5-year-old neighbor was watching him work. In order to demonstrate how the machine works, Mauro picked up the kid in the excavator, but as he sloped, the machine turned and locked both. The emergency and rescue teams of the fire brigade, the police and the ambulance were immediately summoned.

The Italian has many fractures on his left leg and can consider himself lucky. He was placed in the orthopedics of "Blagoevgrad Hospital". The 5-year-old boy, however, has suffered a clinical death. After a short stay in the private hospital in Blagoevgrad, the child is transported at midnight in a shock room in the "Pirogov" hospital in the capital. The incident is to be investigated by the police.