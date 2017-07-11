Excavator Turned and Clamped a Man and a 5-year Old Child

Society » INCIDENTS | July 11, 2017, Tuesday // 12:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Excavator Turned and Clamped a Man and a 5-year Old Child

53-year-old Italian and 5-year-old child are in serious condition after a backhoe accident in a village near Simitli, BGNES correspondents for the region reported.

At 20:45 last night, an Italian named Mauro, who lives in Brejani, excavated his property with his machine. A curious 5-year-old neighbor was watching him work. In order to demonstrate how the machine works, Mauro picked up the kid in the excavator, but as he sloped, the machine turned and locked both. The emergency and rescue teams of the fire brigade, the police and the ambulance were immediately summoned.

The Italian has many fractures on his left leg and can consider himself lucky. He was placed in the orthopedics of "Blagoevgrad Hospital". The 5-year-old boy, however, has suffered a clinical death. After a short stay in the private hospital in Blagoevgrad, the child is transported at midnight in a shock room in the "Pirogov" hospital in the capital. The incident is to be investigated by the police. 

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: backhoe, incident, child
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria