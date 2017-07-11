Bulgarian President to Visit Montenegro and Italy

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 11, 2017, Tuesday // 12:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is to pay an official visit to Montenegro at the invitation of the President of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic, reported BGNES.

Radev and Vujanovic will meet tete a tete in the city of Podgorica.

Later the Bulgarian delegation will meet the Montenegro delegation to hold plenary talks.

President Radev’s schedule also envisages meetings with Montenegro Premier Dusko Markovic and the President of the Parliament of Montenegro Ivan Brajovic.

On July 13 Bulgaria’s head of state will visit Italy. The presidents of Bulgaria and Italy will discuss the bilateral relations, trade and economic cooperation, as well as the partnership of the two countries in the EU and NATO.

Tags: Italy, Montenegro, Rumen Radev, EU, NATO
