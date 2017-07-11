USA Placed the First “Patriots” Missiles in Lithuania

The US installed an air defense system named Patriot missiles in Lithuania. These missiles are the first to emerge in the Baltic region, where Russia has supremacy in the airspace. The defense system will be used during NATO military training “Tobruq Legacy-2017”, which begins today and will continue until July 22, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced.

In the course of the exercises, the Lithuanian Army and NATO Alliance will interact in accordance with training in case of collective defense situations. In the maneuvers, 500 soldiers and 30 air defense systems from Great Britain, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the United States were activated. Lithuania has participated in similar maneuvers for the third time, but for the first time it is happening on its territory.

Similar exercises also take place simultaneously in Romania and the Czech Republic.