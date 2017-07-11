Bulgaria is Second to Last in the EU in Regards to Attendance of Cultural Events by Citizens

Bulgaria is at the bottom of the European Union on visits of citizens of cultural and sporting events, according to European Statistical Office Eurostat data for 2016

Only 32% of Bulgarian citizens visited at least one cultural or sporting event last year. That puts us in the bottom of the statistics. Last is Romania with a share of 29.6%. Immediately before our country are Croatia and Italy, the difference is substantial - more than 10 percentage points (43.7% and 49.6% respectively).

Leaders are the EU member states of Scandinavia and Northern Europe. Almost 89% of Sweden's population last year visited at least one cultural or sporting event, which ranks the country first. Second is the Netherlands with 86.5%, the third is Denmark with 86.1% and the fourth with Finland with 84.6%. Followed by Luxembourg and France with respectively 82.7% and 80.5% of the population who attended at least one cultural or sports event last year.

Among the most active visitors are also Austrian (77.9%), Britons (77.3%), Germans and Irish (77.2%) and Czechs (75.6%). EU average 66.5% of the population last year visited at least one cultural or sporting event. The share of this population is even higher in non-EU countries but part of the European Economic Area. In Iceland it reaches over 90%, and in Switzerland and Norway it is almost 90%. Of the countries candidates for European membership - Serbia, almost 40% of the population has visited at least one cultural or sports event in 2016, and in Macedonia over 30%.

