‘Saber Guardian 2017’ Multinational Exercise Starts in Bulgaria

The biggest multinational exercise in the Black Sea region called ‘’Saber Guardian 2017’’ starts today at the Novo Selo military camp in Southern Bulgaria, reported BGNES.

In the period July 11-20, a total of 18 specialized exercises will take place under the leadership of the US Army Command in Europe on the territory of the three host countries – Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary.

The Saber Guardian teachings are multinational and are held annually from 2013 in the Black Sea region as part of the Joint US Army's Joint Training Program, the Defense Ministry said.

In 2017, the ‘’Saber Guardian’’ will be the most extensive exercise compared to what has been done so far. The aim is to increase the interoperability of the participating countries and demonstrate resolve and readiness to act in support of security and stability in the Black Sea region.

The on-going training on the territory of our country will include: Black Swan-2017 Specialist Task Exercise, Swift Response Air-Dissertation - 2017; Tactical teachings with Eagle Sentinel - 2017, the training of Peace Sentinel - 2017, and tactical training of air defense formations and Shabla - 2017 aviation formations.

The Bulgarian Armed Forces will participate with some 4, 000 military man, Military Police personnel, the Military Medical Academy, the Defense Headquarters and the Ministry of Defense, as well as other specialized structures.