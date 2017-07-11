Manchester United Officially Announced Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is now a Manchester United footballer and the club officially confirms that they have already signed a five-year contract with the Belgian national. This happened two days after the news that the "red devils" had agreed with Everton about the transfer price, which is about 75 million pounds.

The 24-year-old striker moved to Everton from Chelsea for 28 million when the “blues” manager was Jose Mourinho. ESPN also reports that Lucakou's contract has an extension option for another year. For three seasons in Everton he scored 71 goals in 133 games and established himself as one of the most effective strikers in the Premiership.

"I want to express my gratitude towards everyone at Everton and I want to thank the fans for their support during the four years we spent together, you guys helped me in all the games and I can proudly say that for me it was honor to play in front of you Thank you to all the staff at the stadium and the training base that made me feel at home from day one, myy teammates - it was great to play with you guys. You helped me become a better player and I thoroughly enjoyed working together. Thank you Everton. " wrote the attacker in social networks as a farewell to his former club.