Grigor Dimitrov Drops Out of Wimbledon
Bulgaria’s best tennis player Grigor Dimitrov lost to Roger Federer at the round of sixteen of Wibledon 2017 tennis tournament, reported BNR.
Dimitrov dropped out of Wimbledon after suffering a 3:0 defeat (4:6; 2:6; 4:6) by the Swiss tennis player in a match that lasted for 1.37 hours only.
Federer has six victories against Dimitrov in six matches.
Federer now stands alone atop the Open Era list for most Wimbledon quarter-final appearances.
