Grigor Dimitrov Drops Out of Wimbledon

Sports | July 11, 2017, Tuesday // 10:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Drops Out of Wimbledon bgnes

Bulgaria’s best tennis player Grigor Dimitrov lost to Roger Federer at the round of sixteen of Wibledon 2017 tennis tournament, reported BNR.

Dimitrov dropped out of Wimbledon after suffering a 3:0 defeat (4:6; 2:6; 4:6) by the Swiss tennis player in a match that lasted for 1.37 hours only.

Federer has six victories against Dimitrov in six matches.

Federer now stands alone atop the Open Era list for most Wimbledon quarter-final appearances.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Wimbledon, Grigor Dimitrov, Federer, tennis
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria