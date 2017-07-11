The Water in Silistra Area Filled with Nitrates

Nitrates over norms were found in drinking water in Silistra, according to data from the Regional Health Inspection (RHI). They are the result of inspections in the villages of Iskra and Popina. Non-compliant water quality is also found in public village fountains in the villages of Bogdantsi, Dichevo and Iskra, and in the village of Malak Preslavets and presence of Escherichia coli bacteria.

Instructions were given to mayors to inform the population. In five of the eight swimming pools tested in the area, abnormalities are seen with ammonia, oxidation and nitrite. Regulations have been issued to bring water quality into compliance with the requirements, and mayors are required to notify the population. There is also temporary shutdown and of the swimming pool in Silistra. Inews.bg