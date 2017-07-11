New Theory About the Burned Crane Dismantling 1300 Years Bulgaria Monument

It is more likely that the crane near the National Palace of Culture was poured over with something like lighter fluid, and the man who set it on fire was also inside the closed area, police chief Ivailo Ivanov announced on Monday.

A day ago, the police version was that the crane was lit up with a Molotov cocktail thrown across the fence and therefore no one noticed the perpetrator of the crime. The machine, which started dismantling of the monument "1300 years Bulgaria" in front of the National Palace of Culture, was set on fire on the night of Saturday to Sunday. There were no injured in the incident. There is only material damage, the facility is damaged and the damage is estimated at nearly one million levs.

After examining the security camera recordings, the investigators failed to find the Molotov cocktail. This required a re-view on Monday to clarify the cause of the ignition.

So far, the 42-year-old guard is only a witness in the case. At this stage there are still no suspects. The other versions currently being worked on are vandalism on the part of the people who protested the dismantling of the monument.