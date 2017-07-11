3 Commercial Establishments Near Varna City to be Closed

Three commercial establishments on the Cabacum Central beach near Varna city will be closed, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova told journalists, quoted by FOCUS Radio - Varna.



The minister took part in an inspection of the situation on the beach.



The inspection followed tips by citizens and the future tenant of the beach, who won the lease tender. An appeal against the procedure has delayed the new contract, while the contract with the previous tenant was terminated last year due to irregularities.

Last year, the contract with the former beach tenant was terminated due to a number of violations found, and a new concessionaire had been elected. However, he does not manage the strip yet because the bid is being appealed by one of the bidders. Thus, the Cabacum-Central beach is classified as unprotected.

“In this case, there should not be any commercial activity”, the Minister of Tourism said.



No commercial activities are allowed on the beach until the signing of the new contract.

Angelkova reminds that regular inspections of establishments and their contracts will continue across the whole Black Sea coast over the summer.

Since last year, due to the initiative of the Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the Coordination Center is actively working together with the Ministry of Interior (MoI), National Revenue Agency (NRA), the Prosecutor’s Office, Customs, and other controlling authorities to ensure that everyone in the area respects the law.