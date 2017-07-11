Roof of a Hotel in Smolyan Collapsed

Part of the roof of an abandoned communist era hotel in Smolyan collapsed last night. The likely reason is heavy rainfall in the city. According to witnesses initially there was a loud noise and then debris flew from the roof of the Sokolitsa Hotel, bTV reported.

The compromised part is limited and there are no injured people and cars. The signal for the collapse in the fire department was received shortly after 18:30, and an initial inspection was made by the authorities. The hotel will be inspected by a special commission.