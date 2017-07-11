NSI: Exports to Third Countries Grow 26% YoY in Jan-May 2017

In the period January - May 2017 Bulgarian exports to third countries increased by 26.0% in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to BGN. 7 244.4 Million, according to the National Statistical Institute.

Main trade partners of Bulgaria were Turkey, China, the Russian Federation, Egypt, Serbia, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, which accounted for 51.5% of the exports to non EU countries. In May 2017 Bulgarian exports to third countries grew by 42.0% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to 1 591.2 Billion BGN.

The total value of all the goods imported in the country in the period January - May 2017 amounted to BGN 23 558.2 Million (at CIF prices), or by 20.1% more than the same period of 2016. In May 2017 the total imports increased by 20.7% compared to the same month of the previous year and added up to 4 BGN 929.2 Billion.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB - import CIF) was negative in the period January - May 2017 and amounted to BGN 3 035.7 Million. At FOB/FOB prices (after elimination of transport and insurance costs on imports) in the period January - May 2017 the total foreign trade balance was also negative and added up to BGN 1 882.5 Million. In May 2017 the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB - import CIF) was negative and added up to BGN 478.5 Million. The trade balance at FOB/FOB prices was also negative and amounted to BGN 236.8 Million.