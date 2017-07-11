Military Plane Crashes in Mississippi, 16 Dead

Bulgaria: Military Plane Crashes in Mississippi, 16 Dead

Sixteen people are dead in the crash of a Marine Corps airplane in Leflore County, Mississippi, according to Fred Randle, county emergency management director, CNN reported.

Randle said all 16 victims were on the plane and there were no survivors from the aircraft. The FBI is on the scene.
The Marine Corps announced the incident on its Twitter account but did not provide details.

