Asenovgrad Residents Stop Protests for 2 Weeks

''The residents of Asenovgrad city will stop their protests for two weeks'', spokesman Ivo Velichkov said after a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, BGNES reported.

''The meeting was constructive, with concrete commitments such as the creation of a police station in the Roma neighbourhood, the guarding of athletes who were harassed by the Roma, a ban on bathing in fountains and any other illegal activities in the city centre'', Velichkov said, adding that the main demand of protesting people is linked to security.

The authorities have two weeks to implement the measures.

After this period, a new meeting  to assess the effect of the measures will take place. If necessary, extra measures will be taken.

This evening at 6 pm in Asenovgrad will be held another meeting initiated by the mayor of the city with  deputies from  Plovdiv region, where Deputy Prime Minister Valeriy Simeonov will participate. There will be representatives of the protesters as well. 

