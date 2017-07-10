Petro Poroshenko: 'Ukraine Wants Membership Plan Talks'

Ukraine's president has asked for discussions to begin on an action plan that could eventually lead to membership of Nato, BBC reported.



Petro Poroshenko said the will of the Ukrainian people was to eventually join the Western military alliance.



Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said any decision on future membership would be up to the 29 alliance members.



Russia has repeatedly criticised Nato's expansion in eastern Europe and objects to Ukraine becoming a member.



Ukraine faces many obstacles on the road to membership, including the conflict in the east of the country.



Mr Poroshenko was speaking after holding talks with Mr Stoltenberg in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.



"Ukraine has clearly defined its political future and future in the sphere of security," he said.



"Today we clearly stated that we would begin a discussion about a membership action plan and our proposals for such a discussion were accepted with pleasure."



Such a plan would set targets on political, economic and defence reforms.



Mr Stoltenberg said he welcomed the fact that Ukraine was moving towards meeting Nato standards, regardless of membership.



In a clear reference to Russia, he said that every nation could decide its own path and no-one else had the right to lean on them or veto the process.