National Conference Discusses Defence and Aerospace Industry

A National Conference on Defence and Aerospace Industry and Research is taking place in Sofia under the patronage of President Rumen Radev, reported BNR.

The forum is the first of its kind within the EU and is dedicated to the new European Defence Fund whose formation is due to be voted by the European Parliament.

Presidential administration commented that President Radev is expecting the presentation of the European Defence Fund in Sofia to help the national defence industry and researchers find a way to effective integration and cooperation with European scientific and industrial structures working in the defence sector.

This is a crucial moment, a huge chance for Bulgaria to become part of the processes in Europe and participate in all programmes for scientific research, industrial development, development of small and medium-sized enterprises in defence and security. All institutions have to join efforts and take this huge opportunity, President Rumen Radev told journalists.

Regarding the acquisition of new aircraft for the army, he said there is a desire not to implement but to delay the projects. According to Radev, the process is being thrown back to 2011 when it was just beginning with requests for information about different new types of planes. These planes cost a lot of money, exceeding the financial framework set by the Parliament, he explained. “If they (the government) have decided to spend much more money, I don’t mind, as long as they find that money and explain to the public that it must be spent,” he added.

The participants in the conference include Elzbieta Bienkowska, Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs Jorge Domecq, Chief Executive of the European Defence Agency.