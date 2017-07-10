NSI: Exports to EU Rise 8.6% YoY in Jan-April 2017

In the period January - April 2017 Bulgarian exports to the EU increased by 8.6% compared to the same period of 2016 and amounted to BGN 10 418M. Main trade partners of Bulgaria were Germany, Italy, Romania, Greece, France and Belgium which accounted for 68.7% of the exports to the EU Member States. In April 2017 the exports to the EU decreased by 1.3% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 2 503.4M, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In the period January - April 2017 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year the largest growths in the exports of Bulgaria to the EU distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification were recorded in the sections ‘Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material’ (29.9%) and ‘Mineral fuel, lubricants and related materials’ (29.5%). The most notable fall was recorded in section ‘Beverages and tobacco’ (20.1%).

Bulgarian imports from the EU in the period January - April 2017 increased by 11.3% compared to the same period of 2016 and added up to BGN 11 758.5M at CIF prices. The largest amounts were reported for the goods imported from Germany, Romania, Italy, Spain and Greece. In April 2017 the Bulgarian imports from the EU Member States grew by 10.8% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 2 985M.

In the period January - April 2017 compared to the corresponding period of 2016 the largest growth in imports from the EU distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification was reported in the section ‘Mineral fuel, lubricants and related materials’ (77.5%) while fall was observed only in section ‘Beverages and tobacco’ (4.7%). The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with the EU in the period January - April 2017 was negative and added up to BGN 1 339.9M