280 New Recruits in Fire Departments

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 10, 2017, Monday // 15:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 280 New Recruits in Fire Departments

In a week time 280 new recruits will enter the system of the ministry of internal affairs. It is also expected that there will be training for another 250 interns. This was declared by the chief of “Fire safety and protection of people” Nikolay Nikolov during the celebratory oath given by 44 new firefighters.

“We are starting the training for further 250 people in accordance with commitments made with trade unions” explained the chief commissioner. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire brigades, recruits
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria