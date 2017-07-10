280 New Recruits in Fire Departments

In a week time 280 new recruits will enter the system of the ministry of internal affairs. It is also expected that there will be training for another 250 interns. This was declared by the chief of “Fire safety and protection of people” Nikolay Nikolov during the celebratory oath given by 44 new firefighters.

“We are starting the training for further 250 people in accordance with commitments made with trade unions” explained the chief commissioner.