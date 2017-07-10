Charges on CorpBank to be Sent to Court by July 20

''By July 20, Bulgaria’s Prosecutor's Office will file the indictment on the siphoning off of Corporate Commercial Bank at the Specialised Court'', the Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov told journalists on 10th of July in Bourgas, according to BNT.

He said the indictment included nearly 15,000 pages, and the prosecutor's office had done a tremendous job of finding and establishing all the facts and circumstances surrounding this scandalous bank collapse.

The charges are against 19 people.

The Chief Prosecutor promised new indictments against MPs.

He said that all MPs, whose immunity had been lifted, voluntarily given up, will be charged. Charges will be pressed against Mr. Mareshki and his two colleagues, and charges for vote buying will be brought against MP Manol Genov, Tsatsarov said.

Tsatsarov pointed out also that CorpBank, which collapsed in 2014, was a huge pyramid scheme, financially and personally supported and used for certain political purposes.