2, 171 Children are Born Between 2014-2016 After State-Funded In Vitro Procedures

For two and a half years, 2, 171 children were born in Bulgaria after state – funded in vitro procedures. This was reported by the National Audit Office (NAO), whose experts have carried out an audit of the Center for Assisted Reproduction, quoted by bTV.

The period which was analyzed covers 1 January 2014 – 30 June 2016. The analysts conclude that a delay in funding reduces the impact of the Center’s operations.

A total of 7, 598 procedures for a total amount of BGN 29, 351, 016 were funded and performed for the audited period. The success for ‘’amount born children’’ in Bulgaria was 28% bringing the country closer to successful European practices, the National Audit Office said.

The planned funds for the assisted reproduction activities for the audited period are about BGN 12 million and are insignificant compared to the planned expenditures under the budget of the Ministry of Health. In 2015, the funding orders issued were 364 more than in 2014.