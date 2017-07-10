NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today, Temperatures Up to 38°

The weather will be mostly sunny today. In the afternoon, clouds will develop over the mountains, but short rains are expected only in some places there.



There will be light wind from East-Southeast. The weather will be hot with maximum temperatures of between 31° and 36°, in remote southwestern regions of up to 38°, according the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

There are good conditions for tourism on the mountains as well, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) reported.



The weather is quiet and clear. Temperatures vary between 13 and 18 degrees.



One accident with a tourist was registered in the last 24 hours. A woman disappeared on the Lozen Mountain, the search continues.