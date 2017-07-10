European Commission Provides Additional EUR 1.22 M for Refugees in Bulgaria

Politics | July 10, 2017, Monday // 14:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: European Commission Provides Additional EUR 1.22 M for Refugees in Bulgaria

The European Commission is providing a further EUR 1.22 million emergency aid to support the work of the United Nations Refugee Agency in Bulgaria. The funds will serve to improve conditions for asylum seekers and refugees.

The funds provided will facilitate the monitoring of the procedures for the granting of protection and the provision of legal, psychological and psycho-social support. The EC notes that the total amount of emergency aid to tackle migration and border security provided to Bulgaria amounts to EUR 170 million.

The Commission adds that under our national programs by 2020 our country will receive another EUR 91 million.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: refugees, funding, European Commission
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria