European Commission Provides Additional EUR 1.22 M for Refugees in Bulgaria

The European Commission is providing a further EUR 1.22 million emergency aid to support the work of the United Nations Refugee Agency in Bulgaria. The funds will serve to improve conditions for asylum seekers and refugees.

The funds provided will facilitate the monitoring of the procedures for the granting of protection and the provision of legal, psychological and psycho-social support. The EC notes that the total amount of emergency aid to tackle migration and border security provided to Bulgaria amounts to EUR 170 million.

The Commission adds that under our national programs by 2020 our country will receive another EUR 91 million.