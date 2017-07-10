Bulgarian PM Participates in the World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul

Istanbul’s governmental press service reports that today Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov joined the work of the 22nd World Petroleum Congress, following an invitation of Turkish President Recep Erdogan, according to Nova TV.

The forum is organized by the World Petroleum Council – an NGO with the United Nations, encouraging the sustainable usage and management of global petroleum resources.

During the forum, the Bulgarian Prime Minister stressed on the importance of developing gas infrastructure to diversify the sources and routes of energy supplies and presented the Balkan European gas hub project.

Prior to the start of the congress, he participated in a working meeting with Turkish presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Serbia Alexander Vucic and Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama. The talks were devoted to energy projects in the region, reported BGNES.

The forum, which this year is under the motto ‘’Bridges to our Energy Future’’, will be attended by over 5,000 delegates from around the world. The congress will cover all aspects of industry, including its social, economic and environmental impact.