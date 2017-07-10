Erdogan Threatens not to Ratify Paris Climate Accord
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Saturday that his country would not ratify the Paris climate accord, speaking at the end of the G20 summit in Germany.
“After that step taken by America, the position that we adopt is in the direction of not passing it in parliament,” Erdogan said at a press conference in Hamburg.
He said former French president Francois Hollande had promised him that Turkey would be classed as a developing and not an industrialized economy — meaning Ankara would receive money from a global climate fund rather than have to pay into it.
He also suggested some other, unidentified, countries had a “problem” with the agreement and said “they are not renewing their full support.”
