Unknown Men Burned Cars in Gorna Banya District in Sofia

Unknown men set fire to two cars in the Gorna Banya neighborhood in Sofia.

The shots of the attack were uploaded to Facebook by blogger Ivo Mirchev. The firefighters are photographed by security cameras and the recordings show how cars flooded with flammable liquid.

The cars have the same owner and have been parked at a great distance from each other. The flames have been extinguished quickly. The arsonists are being searched for. Reported BTV.