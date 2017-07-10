Almost 8000 California Residents were Evacuated From Fire

At the foot of the Sierra Nevada mountains, a hundred kilometers from the city of Sacramento, some 4,000 people have already been evacuated and another 7,400 are preparing for it. The fire is raging on an area of 20 km and has already destroyed more than ten buildings.

Governor Jerry Brown announced a state of emergency to help local authorities.

Meanwhile, some 3600 people, including hundreds of camping people on vacation, were evacuated in a valley east of Santa Barbara in southern California where three fires were raging.

Hundreds of firefighters struggle with the elements. Authorities do not rule out that, if in the next few days they fail to stop the spread of fire, additional evacuations may be imposed on local residents.