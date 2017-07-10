Germany Started Procedures of Leaving Turkish Air Base

Germany started to withdraw its troops from the Turkish Air Force Base in Indirlik. The decision to leave the base was taken after the authorities in Ankara banned the entry of German MPs, the Defense Ministry spokesman said in Berlin.

This information was also confirmed by Turkish officials, who specified that the German Defense Minister had informed his Turkish counterpart of the date and start of the withdrawal from the base.

This happened at the NATO summit in Brussels, which took place recently. German airplanes should continue to carry out their operations at Incirlik at least until the end of July as part of a mission that provides support to the US-led coalition in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. Meanwhile, all the equipment will be transferred to the new military base in Jordan.





