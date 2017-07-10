Vatican Outlaws Gluten-free Bread for Holy Communion
Bread used to celebrate the Eucharist during Roman Catholic Mass must not be gluten-free - although it may be made from genetically modified organisms, the Vatican has ruled.
In a letter to bishops, Cardinal Robert Sarah said the bread can be low-gluten.But he said there must be enough protein in the wheat to make it without additives.The new rules are needed because the bread is now sold in supermarkets and on the internet, the cardinal said.
Roman Catholics believe bread and wine served at the Eucharist are converted into the body and blood of Christ through a process known as transubstantiation. Reported by BBC.
