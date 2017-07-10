Paris Subway Partly Closed Due to Flood
A lot of the stations of the Paris subway were flooded this Sunday due to heavy rainfall, said “Mond”. This has forced the affected lines to stop work.
Firefighters, who were overworked at night, urged citizens not to call them to pump water because they have no more spare cars.
