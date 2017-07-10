Tesla Wins Bid to Build World’s Largest Lithium-ion Battery for South Australia

Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised back in March that his electric car company, which also owns solar energy provider SolarCity, could help the state of South Australia with its routine weather-caused blackout issues.

At the time, Musk said Tesla was so serious about the endeavor, he wrote on Twitter that the project could be completed within 100 days of a signed deal or it’d come free of charge.

Now, Tesla is getting the opportunity to make good on that promise, as the company has won the government of South Australia's bid to build what would be the world’s largest lithium-ion battery. Reported by TheVerge.