ATM Machine was Ripped Out in Katuntsi

Another ATM machine was stolen last night in the southwest. The machine was mounted near the entry of the town hall building of Katuntsi which also serves as police station of the village. The theft was done in the early hours of the night.

The unidentified thieves tied up the machine and ripped it out with force. After that it was dragged by a truck for a kilometer in the direction of the Popovi livadi pass and Gotse Delchev. Meanwhile, the machine was found in a water canal along the way. An investigation group is expected to start examining the device. It is unclear whether the money is still inside and how the device has fallen into the canal.

Only a month ago, an ATM was stolen in the Kyustendil village of Boboshevo , and throughout the last year and a half thieves picked up ATMs in Garmen, Bansko, Dupnitsa.