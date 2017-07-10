Chief from Ministry of Internal Affairs: Police Officers are Buying Their Uniforms

Some police officers are going to work with uniforms they bought with personal resources. The uniforms look similar to the originals but are not. This was declared by chief commissioner Hristo Tersziiski. There is high probability that uniforms are being sold on the internet.

Last week the policemen were protesting with demands of increase in their salary which at the current moment is impossible according to the minister of internal affairs Valentin Radev.

The majority of Bulgarians support the protest of the police and their demands for salary increases (67% approval against 26%), according to an express representative survey by the Gallup agency.





