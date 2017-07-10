Chief from Ministry of Internal Affairs: Police Officers are Buying Their Uniforms
Some police officers are going to work with uniforms they bought with personal resources. The uniforms look similar to the originals but are not. This was declared by chief commissioner Hristo Tersziiski. There is high probability that uniforms are being sold on the internet.
Last week the policemen were protesting with demands of increase in their salary which at the current moment is impossible according to the minister of internal affairs Valentin Radev.
The majority of Bulgarians support the protest of the police and their demands for salary increases (67% approval against 26%), according to an express representative survey by the Gallup agency.
- » NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today, Temperatures Up to 38°
- » Vatican Outlaws Gluten-free Bread for Holy Communion
- » Paris Subway Partly Closed Due to Flood
- » Camera Warning Road Signs Removed from Sunday
- » 16 year old Makes a Hit and Run
- » The Crane, Which Had to Dismantle the Monument "1300 Years Bulgaria" Was Lit This Weekend