Foster Hosts are Needed for 9 Small Labradors to Become Guide Dogs for Blind People

Nine dogs with a cause need help.We are looking for foster hosts for small labradors, who will someday become guide dogs for blind people, reported bTV.

At the moment they are extremely sweet black and brown brothers and sisters.

People who will give them a temporary home will definitely have more responsibilities than the owners of the other dogs.

First of all, they must not forget that they are helping to raise an animal, on which will literally depend the life of a person.

More information you can find on E4P-bg.com.

