Grigor Dimitrov Qualifies for 8th Finals at Wimbledon. Successful Results for Aleksandrina Naydenova in Spain and Viktoriya Tomova In Rome

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov has qualified for the 8th finals of the Wimbledon Grand Slam tennis tournament, reported BNT.

Dimitrov took the lead by 6-1, 6-1 when his opponent Dudi Sela abandoned the game in the third set because of an injury.

The match lasted one hour and three minutes.

Meanwhile, Aleksandrina Naydenova won the doubles title in the clay court tennis tournament in Hecho, Spain with USD 225,000 in prize money.

In tandem with Andrea Gamiz, Venezuela, Naydenova won the finals by 6-2 and 6-4 versus Aliona Bolsova and Lucia De La Puerta, Spain.

This is Naydenova’s second title in a doubles tennis tournament this year after her success in Chiasso, Switzeland.

Bulgaria’s Victoriya Tomova also has a good results – she was qualified for the semifinals of the tennis tournament in Rome with prize money USD 60, 000.

The Bulgarian player won versus Martina Trevisan, Italy by 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

To compete in the finals, Tomova will be playing versus Mariana Duque-Marino of Columbia.

