Camera Warning Road Signs Removed from Sunday

The camera warning road signs were removed from across the state from Sunday, reported BNR.

Thus drives will be unaware of the places where their speed is monitored and taped. The goal is the latter to stop reducing speed in front of the cameras only.

The driving license of a person, who has given his car to another person that has used alcohol or drugs, shall be taken for a period of a month.

The amendments have been approved by MPs as measures for higher responsibility on the road

