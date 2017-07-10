Burgas With Renovated Sea Garden

The renovated and oldest part of the Sea Garden, the so-called historical core, was opened on Sunday in Burgas, reported bTV.

The most attractive is the fountain with an impressive light and water show.

Over 200 nozzles eject the water at different altitudes, forming a variety of water figures in violet, red, blue, green, yellow and white.

If you have the opportunity to visit Burgas, you definitely must go to check it out!