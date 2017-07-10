Burgas With Renovated Sea Garden

Business | July 10, 2017, Monday // 09:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Burgas With Renovated Sea Garden bTV

The renovated and oldest part of the Sea Garden, the so-called historical core, was opened on Sunday in Burgas, reported bTV. 

The most attractive is the fountain with an impressive light and water show.

Over 200 nozzles eject the water at different altitudes, forming a variety of water figures in violet, red, blue, green, yellow and white.

If you have the opportunity to visit Burgas, you definitely must go to check it out! 

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burgas, Sea Garden
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria