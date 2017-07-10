16 year old Makes a Hit and Run

Bulgaria: 16 year old Makes a Hit and Run

16 year old boy hit four pedestrians in the are of Trigrad and escaped from the site of the crash, reported Nova Television. The suspect is declared for a general state search.

The car is owned by the father of the underage driver. The victims have various injuries, but there is no danger for their lives. Among them is a 6-year-old child who has a brain concussion. 

