GDBOP Can Now Spy Us on Social Media

The Bulgarian general directorate “Fight with organized crime” can now extract information from some of the most popular mobile applications like Viber, Facebook messenger, Whatsup, Skype and others.

The spyware that breaks through mobile devices is bought with a public contract, Sega newspaper reported. It will not be clear from the order exactly what the GDBOP will use for - whether it will be used only to download information from mobile devices that are retained as evidence, or is the purpose of collecting information via remote access.