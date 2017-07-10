GDBOP Can Now Spy Us on Social Media
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Bulgarian general directorate “Fight with organized crime” can now extract information from some of the most popular mobile applications like Viber, Facebook messenger, Whatsup, Skype and others.
The spyware that breaks through mobile devices is bought with a public contract, Sega newspaper reported. It will not be clear from the order exactly what the GDBOP will use for - whether it will be used only to download information from mobile devices that are retained as evidence, or is the purpose of collecting information via remote access.
- » 280 New Recruits in Fire Departments
- » Charges on CorpBank to be Sent to Court by July 20
- » 2, 171 Children are Born Between 2014-2016 After State-Funded In Vitro Procedures
- » Protests in Asenovgrad Continue
- » Bulgaria Air: The Reason for the Flight Delayed is Bad Weather
- » Traffic For Heavy Goods Vehicles on Bulgarian Highways is Being Banned
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)