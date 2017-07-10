The Crane, Which Had to Dismantle the Monument "1300 Years Bulgaria" Was Lit This Weekend

The Crane, wchich had to dismantle the monument ‘’1300 years of Bulgaria’’, was lit. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Interior, quoted by bTV.

At 3:15 am at Sunday an alert on the crane was received. During the inspection, it was found that the glass of cab was broken. It is working to clarify the circumstances surrounding the arson and the disclosure of perpetrators.

''I have my own research to what extend from this situation of the monument, with how much money it can be reconstructed'' - commented in the studio of "This Sunday" Professor Valentin Starchev, the author of the monument .

According to him the decision to make some of the compositions near the National Museum of History is absurd.

Novinite.com recalls: The decision of the Sofia Municipal Council to remove the monument "1300 years Bulgaria" in front of the National Palace of Culture dates back to 2014, but was repeatedly appealed to the court by its author. After many years of controversy over the remnants of the National Palace of Culture, Sofia Municipality began its abolition. The plans of the municipality are to replace the memorial plaques of the 1st and 6th Sofia Infantry Regiments in place of "1300 years of Bulgaria", but until the announcement of a competition for this, the place will be a park space.



Against the demolition of the monument, the Union of Bulgarian Artists, the Union of Architects, the BSP-Sofia and dozens of citizens were announced. A protest was also held in June to protect the monument.