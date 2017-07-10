Floods in Japan Took 18 Lives

At least 18 people died in floods in the southern part of Japan and another 27 are missing, reported the local authorities. The police says that 5 people are in critical state. Rescue teams continue with their search for missing people, reported BNT.

Kyushu island is devastated after several rivers burst their banks and vast amount of water destroyed the roads. Thousands of people were evacuated and put in temporary houses but a lot of people are still stranded in their homes and in danger. More than 500 people are out of reach and there is no access as the rescue teams struggle due to the destroyed roads. iNews.bg 

