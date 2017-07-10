Sofia to Hold the 2nd International Conference 'Days of Mathematics'

Sofia hosts the second International Conference Days of Mathematics. From today to July 14, 250 scientists from over 40 countries will meet in the capital. Among them is the world most famous mathematician Professor Efim Selmanov from the University of California, San Diego, USA, a winner of the Feld Medal in 1994 (equivalent to the Nobel Prize in Mathematics), reported BGNES.

More than 170 reports will be discussed at the conference.

The first edition of the Conference was held three years ago at the initiative of a number of prominent Bulgarian mathematicians, working in Bulgaria and abroad.

Thus, the Days of Mathematics in Sofia become a traditional meeting of Bulgarian mathematicians working in the country and abroad, with their colleagues from prestigious scientific centers in the world, presenting the latest scientific achievements in the field of mathematics and informatics and setting guidelines for Future research.

The conference is dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Institute of Mathematics and Informatics at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Organizers are the Institute of Mathematics and Informatics at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, with the assistance of the Union of Mathematicians in Bulgaria and the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski ". The event will be opened by the Vice-President of the Republic of Bulgaria Iliyana Yotova.