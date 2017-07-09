Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will participate in the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will participate in the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul on July 10th. This was reported by the Government Information Service. The Bulgarian Prime Minister will attend the event at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The forum, which this year is under the motto "Bridges to our Energy Future" , will be attended by over 5,000 delegates from around the world. The Congress will cover all aspects of industry, including its social, economic and environmental impact.
The World Oil Congress is organized by the World Petroleum Council, a non-governmental organization at the United Nations. It aims to promote the sustainable use and management of global oil resources for the benefit of all./ Focus News Agency

