Hundreds celebrated Estonia's first Gay Pride since 2007

Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Tallinn on Saturday to celebrate the first Gay Pride in the Estonian capital since violence marred the event a decade ago, AFP reported.

Organisers said around 1,800 people took part in the parade, which passed off peacefully despite a handful of people protesting against the march.

"The entire Baltic Pride Festival has gone very well, and the Pride march has gone well too," event spokeswoman Brigitta Davidjants told AFP.

"It brought the community out into the streets, it showed that there are more than a few LGBT people in Estonia, and more than a few LGBT allies."

The last Pride march in Tallinn descended into chaos in 2007 when participants were attacked with stones and beaten by opponents.

Estonia adopted a law in 2014 allowing civil partnerships between same-sex couples, but activists say its implementation has lagged.