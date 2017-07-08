President releases 2nd account of 2014 consultations on financial situation

Business » FINANCE | July 8, 2017, Saturday // 10:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: President releases 2nd account of 2014 consultations on financial situation

President Rumen Radev has published the written account of consultations held at the Presidential institution on July 14, 2014.
The consultations focused on the financial situation in the country amid developments around the Corporate Commercial Bank (CCB).
The release represents the fulfilment of the President's commitment to the Bulgarian society, the President’s press office said./ Focus news Agency

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, KTB
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria