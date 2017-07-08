President releases 2nd account of 2014 consultations on financial situation
President Rumen Radev has published the written account of consultations held at the Presidential institution on July 14, 2014.
The consultations focused on the financial situation in the country amid developments around the Corporate Commercial Bank (CCB).
The release represents the fulfilment of the President's commitment to the Bulgarian society, the President’s press office said./ Focus news Agency
