EP Confirms Maria Gabriel as New Digital Commissioner

he European Parliament Tuesday voted in an overwhelming majority to approve Mariya Gabriel’s nomination to be the next European digital commissioner, writes Politoco. 

In all, 517 MEPs voted in favor, 77 against and 89 abstained.

Gabriel, of Bulgaria, has been an MEP since 2009. She belongs to the European People’s Party and has often worked on issues relating to EU enlargement and gender equality.

She has vowed to use her new platform as a commissioner to marry these interests with tech.

Gabriel swept through her parliamentary hearing relatively unscathed, despite allegations of a cut-rate rental agreement in her home country.

