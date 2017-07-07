G20 Protesters Attempt to Disrupt Summit

German police sought Friday to prevent small groups of mostly anti-capitalist protesters from disrupting the G20 summit in Hamburg, as world leaders including US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin meet for talks, according to CNN.

Officers dressed in riot gear intervened as protest groups tried to enter the red zone -- the blocked-off area close to the summit venue -- while other small groups staged sit-ins across the city.

Police said 159 officers have been injured since Thursday and reinforcements from outside Hamburg have been requested.

At one of the sit-ins, a little over a mile from the summit security zone, water cannon were deployed against protesters who had come armed with umbrellas and rain gear. Earlier, protest organizers told CNN they would try to storm police barricades around restricted areas.

